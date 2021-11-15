Inside Fawad Khan, Sadaf’s rooftop wedding anniversary celebrations

Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in style.

They celebrated 16 years of their marriage with simplicity on a rooftop, The minimal arrangement comprised a cake, candle and table.

After cutting the cake Fawad Khan showed affection towards his wife. They were married in 2005 after reportedly dating each other for seven years.

Fawad’s close friend Adnan Ansari, who is a makeup artist, shared the video.

The couple has three children, two daughters and a son. They are Elayna, Bia and Ayaan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.