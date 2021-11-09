Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Humaima Malick hospitalised in Turkey

She has requested prayers

Posted: Nov 9, 2021
Photo: Instagram/Humaima Malick

Humaima Malick has requested prayers from her followers after she was hospitalised in Turkey with a ruptured appendix.

According to the actor, she spent almost a day without knowing her appendix had ruptured.

She has shared photos of her in the hospital bed along with posts detailing her experience.

“Nazar can take lives,” she wrote. “Please pray for everyone around you and with you.”

Humaima remarked that she has been “given a new life” and requested her followers to pray for her recovery.

“Thank you to all those who have stood by me, my family who prayed for me.”

Humaima was in Istanbul with her mother to attend the International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA).

The event was held on October 31. 

