How Waheed Murad became ‘Chocolate Hero’ from a successful producer

Today marks the 38th death anniversary of the star went on to become one of the most recognised and bankable faces in Lollywood: Waheed Murad.

Before that he proved his mettle as a successful producer.

Waheed Murad was born on October 2, 1938. He grew up to be a phenomenal star with his acting, production and scriptwriting.

His contributions to Pakistani cinema are held in the highest regards to this day, with many still remembering him for his charm, soft voice and powerful expressions.

Waheed, popularly known as the “Chocolate Hero” forayed into the world of films as a producer. For his first production venture Insan Badalta Hai, Waheed cast Shamim Ara in the lead. Insan Badalta Hai was followed by Jab Se Dekha Hai Tumhein, featuring Zeba Begum and Darpan.

But a turning point in Waheed’s career came when he cast himself with Zeba in his next movie, Heera aur Patthar. According to some reports, it was Zeba who had suggested Waheed to star in his own movie. Heera aur Patthar set the box office on fire and went on to become a Golden Jubilee film.

In 1966, Waheed and Zeba’s popular pairing returned with Armaan, a film that set records at the box office. Armaan was the first film to run successfully in theatres for 75 weeks, hence becoming the first title to be declared a Platinum Jubilee. The song Ko Ko Korina became highly popular from Armaan’s soundtrack.

Waheed continued his streak of hits with Ehsaan, which emerged as a Silver Jubilee after its 25-week run.

Waheed Murad played a range of characters throughout his successful career but he is best known for his romantic roles. He is credited with influencing Pakistani cinema and is considered one of the most famous performers in South Asia. He passed away in 1983.

Waheed was posthumously awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2010.

With additional information from October 2000 golden jubilee issue of Nigar magazine

