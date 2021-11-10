How Malala met Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai’s intimate nikkah in Birmingham has taken social media by surprise.

The Nobel laureate announced the exciting news on social media and even gave her followers a glimpse into the private ceremony. Malala made a pretty bride in a tea pink outfit paired with simple jewellery and is all smiles in the photos.

The 24-year-old’s husband, Asser Malik, chose a plain three-piece suit and a tie that complemented Malala’s outfit.

“Today marks a precious day in my life,” Malala said. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life.”

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

The ceremony, attended by families from both sides, was held at home. Malala requested prayers from her fans for the new chapter in her life.

“We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

The news was shared by Malala’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai as well.

“It is beyond words,” he wrote. “Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.”

— Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) November 9, 2021

Malala’s friends have shared photos of the blissful couple too.

Many people are taken aback by Malala’s surprise wedding given her misgivings surrounding the marriage she had shared with Vogue in June.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married,” she said. “If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Malala believed, however, that one changes with time.

How Malala met Asser

Although it is not known how and where the couple met first, they have been photographed at various occasions. Malala was first spotted with Asser with cricketers at Lord’s cricket ground in London during the world cup.

A few days later, they were seen at Edgbaston for another match.

However, Asser had posted a photo of Malala on her birthday in July. “Happy birthday to the most amazing Malala.” The picture showed the couple standing together.

Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala 🌟 @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course. pic.twitter.com/kSFBgSqzVz — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) July 12, 2021

Asser Malik is a general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s high performance department. He appears busy on social media with Pakistan team’s winning streak at the T20 World Cup 2021 being played in the UAE.

Congratulations have been pouring in for Malala and Asser, with many people calling Malala the “prettiest bride”.

