HOME > Entertainment

Hira Mani shuts down Aryan Khan’s ‘haters’

She will always be a Shah Rukh Khan fan

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Hira Mani

Hira Mani doesn’t care if you have a problem with her for supporting Aryan Khan.

Even those who are not interested in Bollywood may now be aware of the highly publicised drugs case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The 23-year-old was arrested on charges of possessing and using banned substances on a cruise ship and was released after nearly a month last week with his bail being rejected twice earlier.

Although there are only a few celebrities in Bollywood who spoke up in support of Aryan, a number of actors on the other side of the border consistently expressed solidarity with him on social media. Simi Raheal and Sadia Khan were of the view that Aryan was being targeted for political gains and because “his name is Khan”. Waqar Zaka even advised Shah Rukh to rid his family of the Indian government and move to Pakistan.

Hira Mani appears, however, to be Shah Rukh and his son’s biggest fan. Throughout the controversy, all she wanted was Aryan’s release.

But her rather maternal response (“Mera pyara sa bacha bahar agya”) to his bail irked a few of her followers, who must have let her know that they didn’t like it because Hira’s retort clearly showed that they did.

Photo: Instagram/Hira Mani

“We are and will be [Shah Rukh’s] fans till our last breath,” she remarked.

Aryan was released from the Arthur Road Jail Saturday morning. A great number of fans had gathered outside Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat to welcome him. They were holding banners printed with photos of Aryan and Shah Rukh and burst crackers on the streets.

After Aryan’s bail was announced on Thursday, photos started circulating of Mannat being decorated with lights.

According to reports, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri are seeking counselling and planning health check-ups for Aryan. He will not be allowed to leave Mannat for a few days to avoid the paparazzi.

