Thursday, November 25, 2021  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Haroon Shahid sinks to ugly Twitter feud over fan-made video

It all started with the missing credits

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Haroon Shahid

Fan-made content is one of the best highlights of social media that is not only a great source of entertainment, but can do marketing wonders too.

With social media comes a glut of fan-made content that is created using bits from here and there. Content creators don’t object to their edits being shared, but when it comes to credits, things can get nasty.

Something similar happened when singer Haroon Shahid shared a video on Twitter that had glimpses of Mahira Khan from her telefilm Ek Hai Nigar with Haroon Shahid’s Mitti playing in the background.

Haroon mentioned only his song in the tweet and provided a link for the full video. A friend of the video editor, however, wasn’t pleased with the singer for “stealing someone’s edit” without giving credits.

But Haroon’s response to her only made things worse. “Using my song, stealing ARY’s visuals and making an edit is worse. What you on about, stinker?”

The content creator rushed to her friend’s defence after noticing what she called a “disrespectful” response by Haroon. She claimed to know that Haroon used the video long ago without attributing it to her but she didn’t point it out since it was his own song.

“But stealing ARY’s visuals didn’t benefit me financially in any way and you [are] disrespecting a friend of mine for pointing out the bare minimum amazes me.” 

When Diva Magazine shared this unpleasant exchange on Instagram, Haroon commented under the post that the video had been forwarded to him on WhatsApp.

“Hello everyone, I’m sure you haven’t ever seen me being rude to people or anything but in this case this lady/guy was clearly out of line when she pointed out that I shared her/his edit,” Haroon said. “Firstly, a friend had sent this on WhatsApp and I had no clue who it was by. Secondly, this person was already upset with me a few days earlier since I was having my fun post Pakistan’s win over Indian.”

Haroon Shahid ugly Twitter fight
Photo: Instagram

Haroon went on to say, “I figured I had hurt Indian sentiments and let me be clear I wasn’t out of line at any point. So since this person pointed out rudely and abruptly on Twitter I had to point out that using my own song without my permission in this case makes you worse.”

Haroon Shahid ugly Twitter fight
Photo: Instagram

A few of Haroon’s fans commented, however, that if the fan misbehaved with him he should have known better than to be rude. They advised him to be kind and respectful towards his fans and followers.

 
 
 

A number of Haroon’s followers defended him too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Haroon Shahid
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
haroon shahid, twitter fued, fanmade video
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
AR Rahman’s daughter stuns everyone with Dubai Expo performance
AR Rahman’s daughter stuns everyone with Dubai Expo performance
Dananer reveals how she could have danced better
Dananer reveals how she could have danced better
Arooj Aftab bags Best New Artist Grammy nomination
Arooj Aftab bags Best New Artist Grammy nomination
Ghana Ali introduces followers to her ‘bundle of joy’
Ghana Ali introduces followers to her ‘bundle of joy’
Yasir Hussain shares ‘curious case’ of Iqra Aziz
Yasir Hussain shares ‘curious case’ of Iqra Aziz
Haroon Shahid sinks to ugly Twitter feud over fan-made video
Haroon Shahid sinks to ugly Twitter feud over fan-made video
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.