Haroon Shahid sinks to ugly Twitter feud over fan-made video

Fan-made content is one of the best highlights of social media that is not only a great source of entertainment, but can do marketing wonders too.

With social media comes a glut of fan-made content that is created using bits from here and there. Content creators don’t object to their edits being shared, but when it comes to credits, things can get nasty.

Something similar happened when singer Haroon Shahid shared a video on Twitter that had glimpses of Mahira Khan from her telefilm Ek Hai Nigar with Haroon Shahid’s Mitti playing in the background.

Haroon mentioned only his song in the tweet and provided a link for the full video. A friend of the video editor, however, wasn’t pleased with the singer for “stealing someone’s edit” without giving credits.

Stealing someone’s edit and posting it as your own ain’t cool at all. https://t.co/zw07BXpE1H — SoNi 🦋💫 || Ignore & Fly 😌✌️ (@fanatic_devil16) November 19, 2021

But Haroon’s response to her only made things worse. “Using my song, stealing ARY’s visuals and making an edit is worse. What you on about, stinker?”

Using my song, stealing ARY’s visuals and making a an edit is worse! What you on about stinker! — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) November 19, 2021

The content creator rushed to her friend’s defence after noticing what she called a “disrespectful” response by Haroon. She claimed to know that Haroon used the video long ago without attributing it to her but she didn’t point it out since it was his own song.

“But stealing ARY’s visuals didn’t benefit me financially in any way and you [are] disrespecting a friend of mine for pointing out the bare minimum amazes me.”

i had seen you using this long ago but had refrained from commenting anything because it’s your song as you rightly mentioned, but ‘stealing’ ary’s visuals didn’t benefit me financially in any way and you disrespecting a friend of mine for pointing out the bare minimum amazes me https://t.co/dsKGAyy6YA — meesha (@memeshha) November 22, 2021

When Diva Magazine shared this unpleasant exchange on Instagram, Haroon commented under the post that the video had been forwarded to him on WhatsApp.

“Hello everyone, I’m sure you haven’t ever seen me being rude to people or anything but in this case this lady/guy was clearly out of line when she pointed out that I shared her/his edit,” Haroon said. “Firstly, a friend had sent this on WhatsApp and I had no clue who it was by. Secondly, this person was already upset with me a few days earlier since I was having my fun post Pakistan’s win over Indian.”

Photo: Instagram

Haroon went on to say, “I figured I had hurt Indian sentiments and let me be clear I wasn’t out of line at any point. So since this person pointed out rudely and abruptly on Twitter I had to point out that using my own song without my permission in this case makes you worse.”

Photo: Instagram

A few of Haroon’s fans commented, however, that if the fan misbehaved with him he should have known better than to be rude. They advised him to be kind and respectful towards his fans and followers.

A number of Haroon’s followers defended him too.

