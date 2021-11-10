Hania Aamir, Shoaib Malik kill it in latest shoot

Fans were hardly done with Shoaib Malik’s sizzling magazine cover with Ayesha Omar that the all-rounder has dropped another one.

The year 2021 has to be Shoaib Malik’s! Not only did he wow everyone with his brilliant performance against Scotland in the T20 World Cup, but his photo shoots with the leading ladies from entertainment has stunned many. It may make them go and grab a copy of the magazine.

Last month, Shoaib sent social media into a frenzy after he graced the cover of Hello! Pakistan with Ayesha Omar. Shoaib’s fans were taken aback by the photos that featured the two raising the heat in the gym and setting the pool on fire with their stunning pairing.

As Ayesha has been treating her followers to a new photo every other week, she even started receiving comments inquiring if she and Shoaib are “considering getting married”. Ayesha shunned one such query and retorted by saying that she and Shoaib are good friends and that she respects him and his wife Sania Mirza a lot.

Now the all-rounder, who recently smashed the the fastest 50 runs record in T20 set by India’s KL Rahul, has graced the cover of the same magazine, but this time with Hania Aamir.

Both of them have shared photos from the shoot on social media.

Their fans have praised the pairing but some of them have left some crazy comments on the post too.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





