Hania Aamir brings on bhangra in Parde Mein Rehne Do

Hania Aamir is all set to cause a rumpus in the house with her upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.

When cinemas were allowed to reopen last month, there were no local films slated for immediate release and all audiences had to choose from were international films such as Dune and Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Abu Aleeha was the first filmmaker who confirmed that his films Sheenogai, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, and Udham Patakh are slated for release in November and December.

His announcement was followed by Filmwala Pictures, who unveiled Khel Khel Mein that is set to hit the screen on November 19. It will be the first Pakistani film to be released after the pandemic started and stars Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan.

The latest addition to the line-up is Hania Aamir’s highly anticipated Parde Mein Rehne Do, starring Ali Rehman Khan as her love interest.

“It’s finally happening!” Hania wrote, sharing a teaser. “Can’t wait to go back to the movies! Presenting the teaser of Parde Mein Rehne Do. Hope you like it.”

The film stars Javed Sheikh and Sadia Faisal as well. Parde Mein Rehne Do is directed by Wajahat Rauf and his wife Shazia Wajahat is one of the three producers on the project.

Ali Rehman Khan was “pleased” to present the teaser to his followers.

A release date, however, has yet to be shared.

Hania Aamir had brief appearances in Load Wedding and Superstar. She was last seen in drama serial Ishqiya with Feroze Khan playing the lead.

