Wednesday, November 24, 2021  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ghana Ali introduces followers to her ‘bundle of joy’

Celebrities pour love on the post

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Ghana Ali

Ghana Ali and her husband Umair Gulzar are now a family of three.

In September, Ghana announced that she was expecting her first child by posting a bunch of photos flaunting her baby bump. Ghana expressed excitement at the news and said that she couldn’t wait to meet the new addition to their family.

“So happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon,” Ghana had said, requesting fans to remember the couple in their prayers.

And the good news is that Ghana and Umair’s little bundle of joy has arrived!

“The moment a child is born, the mother is also born,” Ghana wrote. “Today we introduce you to Faija Umair.”

Ghana called her daughter’s birth an “overwhelming” moment for both herself and her husband.

“A daughter is one of the best gifts this world has to give!” said Ghana. “Please remember us in your prayers.”

Ghana tied the knot with Umair in May and he is not related to the entertainment industry. Ghana and Umair had been friends for a long time and involved their families when they started considering marriage. She calls Umair an “incredibly supportive husband”.

“You’re the best thing ever happened to me,” she said for Umair in an interview.

 
 
 

Ghana Ali is best known for starring in drama serials Saraab, Ehsas and Sangdil. She has a film lined up for release as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ghana Ali Umair Gulzar
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ghana ali, umair gulzar, ghana ali children
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayesha Omar shuts down rude commenters on viral turtle video
Ayesha Omar shuts down rude commenters on viral turtle video
Dananeer brings on the pawri at wedding with Attan dance
Dananeer brings on the pawri at wedding with Attan dance
Priyanka Chopra’s fans worried after she drops ‘Jonas’ from name
Priyanka Chopra’s fans worried after she drops ‘Jonas’ from name
How Waheed Murad became 'Chocolate Hero' from a successful producer
How Waheed Murad became ‘Chocolate Hero’ from a successful producer
Arooj Aftab bags Best New Artist Grammy nomination
Arooj Aftab bags Best New Artist Grammy nomination
Ghana Ali introduces followers to her ‘bundle of joy’
Ghana Ali introduces followers to her ‘bundle of joy’
Dananer reveals how she could have danced better
Dananer reveals how she could have danced better
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.