Ghana Ali introduces followers to her ‘bundle of joy’

Ghana Ali and her husband Umair Gulzar are now a family of three.

In September, Ghana announced that she was expecting her first child by posting a bunch of photos flaunting her baby bump. Ghana expressed excitement at the news and said that she couldn’t wait to meet the new addition to their family.

“So happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon,” Ghana had said, requesting fans to remember the couple in their prayers.

And the good news is that Ghana and Umair’s little bundle of joy has arrived!

“The moment a child is born, the mother is also born,” Ghana wrote. “Today we introduce you to Faija Umair.”

Ghana called her daughter’s birth an “overwhelming” moment for both herself and her husband.

“A daughter is one of the best gifts this world has to give!” said Ghana. “Please remember us in your prayers.”

Ghana tied the knot with Umair in May and he is not related to the entertainment industry. Ghana and Umair had been friends for a long time and involved their families when they started considering marriage. She calls Umair an “incredibly supportive husband”.

“You’re the best thing ever happened to me,” she said for Umair in an interview.

Ghana Ali is best known for starring in drama serials Saraab, Ehsas and Sangdil. She has a film lined up for release as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



