Five of Sushant Sing Rajput’s relatives killed in road accident

At least five relatives from the extended family of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed in a road accident in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Tuesday morning.

According to the media reports, the tragedy has claimed a total of six lives and left four people injured. The accident took place on Sikandra-Sheikhpura National Highway-333 in Bihar.

The victims were returning from a funeral in Jamui and heading back to Patna. The doomed SUV collided with a truck loaded with empty LPG cylinders.

“It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna,” Superintendent Lakhisarai district, Sushil Kumar, told the media. “Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to a hospital in critical condition.”

The bodies, identified as Laljit Singh, Nemani Singh, Ram Chandra Singh, Baby Devi, Anita Devi, and Preetam Kumar, have been shifted to Lakhisarai District Hospital for post-mortem.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died by suicide on June 14, 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.