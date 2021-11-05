Faysal Quraishi has an accident in Dubai

Faysal Quraishi had an accident while commuting in a taxi in Dubai.

“This is what happened to me,” Faysal says in a video, showing the damaged vehicle. “I am doing well though it was a close call.”

Faysal is in Dubai to attend the second edition of the Pakistan International Screen Awards. His fans and followers have been sending love and prayers his way.

Faysal has been nominated in the Best Actor (Jury) category for drama serial Muqaddar. He received double nominations for the same serial at the 20th Lux Style Awards held on October 9. However, he lost the Best Actor (Critics) award to Bilal Abbas and the Popular Actor accolade to Danish Taimoor.

After Faysal noticed his fans fighting with those of Danish and Bilal on social media, he advised them to calm down and congratulated the winners, saying that everyone should acknowledge hard work.

“You should pray for those who win and wish them well,” he said. “Fans shouldn’t start fighting among themselves.”

The PISA awards will take place today, November 5, at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena. Trophies will be handed out in Film, TV and Social Media categories.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain and Vasay Chaudhry.

A number of stars, including Iqra Aziz and Sheheryar Munawar, have flown to Dubai ahead of the event.

