Farah Khan would ‘vomit’ when Shah Rukh took off shirt

Filmmaker’s old interview has resurfaced

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan and director Farah Khan are one of the most popular actor-director duos in Bollywood and their decades-long friendship throw up interesting anecdotes, especially about their experiences on the set.

Farah and Shah Rukh have worked on some of the best known films in recent memory. The series of their successful collaborations kicked off with Main Hoon Naa in 2014 and continued with Om Shanti Om (2008) and Happy New Year, which was released in 2014.

Om Shanti Om, which was the biggest film of 2007, is special to both Shah Rukh and Farah for a number of reasons. It was with this mega-budget project that Deepika Padukone was launched in Bollywood, almost all of Bollywood came together for the song Deewangi, for which Shah Rukh got ripped in the gym for a six-pack physique.

Although Shah Rukh’s transformation was the talk of the town in 2007, the only person who had trouble keeping up with the sight of Shah Rukh’s ripped physique was director Farah herself. In a throwback interview that has resurfaced, Farah revealed how she would vomit every time Shah Rukh took his shirt off during the shoot of Dard-e-Disco.

“I got pregnant towards the end of the shoot of Om Shanti Om and we still had to shoot Dard-E-Disco,” Farah had said. “So every time SRK took his shirt off I would throw up in a bucket that was kept on set! I had to assure him this was not a reaction to his body.”

Om Shanti Om was a love triangle with themes of reincarnation. The movie featured Arjun Rampal as the antagonist and Javed Sheikh as Shah Rukh’s father.

Farah Khan was last seen in the Netflix series Call Me Agent. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, has resumed shooting for Pathan after his son Aryan was released on bail in the highly publicised drugs-on-cruise case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


Farah Khan Shah Rukh Khan
 
