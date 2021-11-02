Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Fans stopped from gathering outside Mannat on Shah Rukh’s birthday

Bollywood superstar has turned 56

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans flocked to his residence Mannat in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday only to find that they will not get to see him wave from the balcony this year.

According to reports by Indian media, police officers were posted outside Mannat to prevent the fans from gathering outside the house. The police claimed that they had a message for the fans from Shah Rukh’s manager that the star is at his farmhouse in Alibaug with his family.  

A great number of fans gather outside Mannat every year to join in the celebrations of Shah Rukh, who waves to them from his balcony.

Reports had started circulating of Shah Rukh planning to spend time in Alibaug after his son was granted bail in the highly publicised drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was arrested on October 2 on charges of procuring, possessing and using banned substances after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave on the ship.

Shah Rukh had cancelled all of his shooting schedules and kept a low profile throughout the controversy. After facing rejection twice, Aryan was finally granted bail on October 28 and released from the Arthur Road Jail two days later. 

A great number of Shah Rukh’s fans were gathered outside Mannat ahead of Aryan’s arrival. They welcomed him with drums and crackers.

According to reports, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri have been seeking counselling and planning health check-ups for Aryan.

