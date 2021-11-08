Monday, November 8, 2021  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Does Raveena Tandon like Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip remake?

Hit romantic song has been remixed for Sooryavanshi

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: YouTube

The highly anticipated remake of the hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1990s was dropped on Saturday but fans can’t decide which one is better.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani topped the charts upon release in 1994 for action thriller Mohra, starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Raveena’s fiery dance in the rain and Alka Yagnik’s vocals of longing became a classic in Bollywood over the years.

Although remakes in Bollywood are usually a lot different from the original songs, Tip Tip is an exception with the same composition and setting. In the new version for Sooryavanshi, Raveena’s yellow sari was replaced by a shiny silver one and the derelict building with what appears to be an amusement park.

Despite similarities and hardly any change in the composition, fans flocked to Twitter to compare the two versions.

From the tweets it appears that most fans still prefer the original version.

Raveena Tandon has not given a comment on the remake yet, but according to reports by Indian media, she has liked tweets praising the original Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Under one of them, people are asking Raveena what she wrote as the tweet has been deleted.

Her subtle response to the song has led to many fans speculating that Raveena isn’t quite impressed with the remix.

Besides Akshay and Katrina, Sooryavanshi’s ensemble cast features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who have reprised roles from their previous cop dramas Simmba and Singham, respectively.

Last week, Akshay and Katrina promoted Sooryavanshi by recreating the popular meme from Akshay’s film Hera Pheri.   

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Katrina Kaif Sooryavanshi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
tip tip barsa pani remix, tip tip barsa paani, raveena tandon vs katrina kaif
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Amitabh Bachchan’s semi-final hopes turned into jokes
Amitabh Bachchan’s semi-final hopes turned into jokes
Sania Mirza cheers as Shoaib Malik hits fastest T20 50
Sania Mirza cheers as Shoaib Malik hits fastest T20 50
Does Raveena Tandon like Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip remake?
Does Raveena Tandon like Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip remake?
Zara Tareen, Faran Tahir marry in intimate ceremony
Zara Tareen, Faran Tahir marry in intimate ceremony
Asim Azhar receives a gift at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Asim Azhar receives a gift at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.