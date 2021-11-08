Does Raveena Tandon like Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip remake?

The highly anticipated remake of the hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1990s was dropped on Saturday but fans can’t decide which one is better.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani topped the charts upon release in 1994 for action thriller Mohra, starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Raveena’s fiery dance in the rain and Alka Yagnik’s vocals of longing became a classic in Bollywood over the years.

Although remakes in Bollywood are usually a lot different from the original songs, Tip Tip is an exception with the same composition and setting. In the new version for Sooryavanshi, Raveena’s yellow sari was replaced by a shiny silver one and the derelict building with what appears to be an amusement park.

Despite similarities and hardly any change in the composition, fans flocked to Twitter to compare the two versions.

From the tweets it appears that most fans still prefer the original version.

Clearly tip tip barsa paani wasn’t an “Akshay Kumar” song it was a “Raveena Tandon” song. Some songs women make iconic too, don’t reuse them for the same heroes new movie with new coactors, some things are simply not replaceable . Just like “Sheila ki jawani” won’t be.just sayin — Preeti Shetty (@PreetiS40700029) November 7, 2021

Nuh uhh, Raveena Tondon looked way hotter in original Tip Tip Barsa Paani than Katrina in remake🤦🏻‍♂️ — ViratABDMSD (@ViratAbdMsd) November 6, 2021

Raveena Tondon did more expressions and steps in first 30 seconds of Tip Tip Barsa Pani than Katrina in entire song.. — 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) November 6, 2021

Raveena, yellow saree and Tip Tip were ICONIC

Classics shdnt be touched 🙌

Why do they not Come up wth new songs showcase their own creativity instead of remaking classics ..sad — Dr.Nupur ( Uttara)💙🦷 (@DrNupurrk) November 7, 2021

Had to watch the original “Tip tip barsa paani” multiple times to get over the crap remake. The remake just ruined it totally for us 80s and 90s kids!

Thank you Raveena for the original one!❤️‍🔥 — Urrmi (@Urrmi_) November 6, 2021

Raveena Tandon has not given a comment on the remake yet, but according to reports by Indian media, she has liked tweets praising the original Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Under one of them, people are asking Raveena what she wrote as the tweet has been deleted.

Original Tip Tip Barsa Pani is something else, that too in early 90s😱 — Kumar Shivam (@ks210284) November 6, 2021

Her subtle response to the song has led to many fans speculating that Raveena isn’t quite impressed with the remix.

Besides Akshay and Katrina, Sooryavanshi’s ensemble cast features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who have reprised roles from their previous cop dramas Simmba and Singham, respectively.

Last week, Akshay and Katrina promoted Sooryavanshi by recreating the popular meme from Akshay’s film Hera Pheri.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





