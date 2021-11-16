Tuesday, November 16, 2021  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Disgusting? Shoaib Akhtar on Aussie ‘shoey’ celebration

Aussies drank beer from their shoes after T20 WC final

Posted: Nov 16, 2021
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

In Pakistan, Australia’s T20 World Cup win did not make as much news as their manner of celebrating the first world cup did.

The final of the T20 WC was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Australia, who were not considered favourite given their losses in the previous five editions, finally emerged victorious and defeated New Zealand by eight wickets.

Soon after social media erupted in celebrations and highlights from the game streamed Twitter, a video from the dressing room of the Aussies went viral. Many people were taken aback by the clip, saying they had never seen what the players were filmed doing after the match.

The video shows Australian players taking off their shoes, pouring beer into them and then drinking from the footwear. In a video shared by the ICC, Matthew Wade was cheered on by his teammates as he kick-started the shoey celebration. 

Although some people were “disgusted” by the celebratory act unknown to them, others who had seen this crazy celebration before didn’t find it as gross.

Shoaib Akhtar tweeted the video and wondered if it was a “little disgusting” way of celebrating.

The shoey was popularised in 2016 by Australian Formula One racer Daniel Ricciardo, who did it for the first time on the podium in the 2016 German Grand Prix. 

