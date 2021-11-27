Saturday, November 27, 2021  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Dia Mirza congratulates Malala on Oxford graduation

Malala’s husband Asser makes an adorable revelation

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

Congratulations are pouring in for Malala from all over the world after she shared photos of her graduation from the University of Oxford.

The 24-year-old Nobel laureate was in the news this year for a number of reasons. First, she stunned on the cover of Vogue with photographs like never before. But it was her misgivings surrounding marriage in the same magazine that caused an uproar on social media. Yet six months later, she surprised the world by announcing that she had tied the knot with Asser Malik, who works at the high performance department of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

And now her timeline is streaming with congratulatory messages and best wishes at the news of her graduation from Oxford University.

“A moment of joy and gratitude,” Ziauddin Yousafzai tweeted. “Malala officially graduates from Oxford.”

Asser shared a photo of Malala posing with him and her parents. 

“The place we first met felt more special on Malala’s graduation day,” he wrote. Malala posted hearts on his post.

Malala and Asser were photographed at various events but it wasn’t known where the two had first met. Malala was first spotted with Asser with cricketers at the Lord’s cricket ground in London in June. Asser then wished her on her birthday in July with an adorable post.

Malala’s fans have called her journey from being a child activist in Swat to becoming an Oxford graduate “inspiring”. Bollywood star Dia Mirza congratulated Malala too and expressed excitement at her achievement.

Malala studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Oxford.

