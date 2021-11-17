Wednesday, November 17, 2021  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Deepika Padukone’s fans drop unseen photos on wedding anniversary

Deepika, Ranveer Singh are celebrating their anniversary privately

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept their wedding anniversary plans private this year but their fans were a step ahead of the super couple.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in an elaborate ceremony in Italy. Only family and close friends were invited to the intimate event but the couple held two grand receptions later for friends and stars back in India.

According to reports by Indian media, the couple is celebrating their third wedding anniversary away in Uttarakhand without giving their followers a glimpse into their celebrations. But some fans, who managed to click Deepika and Ranveer at the airport and other locations, have dropped a treat on social media for others to enjoy.

The photos and videos have been shared by a number of fan pages.

Ranveer’s latest release is Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn. He will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s 83.

Deepika, on the other hand, has been filming for Pathan and Fighter.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh
 
