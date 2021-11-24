Dananer reveals how she could have danced better

Dananeer has something to say about her own performance.

If there is one name that never fails to entertain on social media, it is the pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen. An influencer who became an overnight sensation with a five-second clip not only keeps her followers hooked to Instagram with her engaging content, but will now be seen on our television screens soon too.

Dananeer is making her acting debut with Humayun Saeed and the ISPR’s cadet college drama Sinf-e-Aahan, which stars Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Syra Yousuf and Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa. It is expected to be an all-women version of ISPR’s 2020 drama Ehd-e-Wafa.

On Monday, a video showing Dananeer at a wedding performing the cultural Attan dance with a group of young friends was widely shared on Instagram and Facebook. Not only her dance, but the way she kept rocking the wedding after what appeared to be a power cut at the venue was liked well by her followers. A day later, however, Dananeer shared a screenshot and wished there was a better video of her performance.

“Wish there was a better video of this performance,” Dananeer wrote, “and I wish my lehenga was a tad bit shorter so I could do the Attan properly.”

Photo: Instagram/Dananeer

Watch the videos here if you haven’t seen them yet.

Dananeer Mobeen is one of the most popular influencers in Pakistan. She has over one million followers on Instagram.

