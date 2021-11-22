Monday, November 22, 2021  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Dananeer surprises fans with first look from Sinf-e-Aahan

She has joined Sajal, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan

Posted: Nov 22, 2021
Photo: Instagram/Dananeer

Dananeer is all set to make her acting debut with Humayun Saeed’s and ISPR’s highly anticipated drama, Sinf-e-Aahan (Women of Steel).

There is a lot of hype surrounding the project for a number of reasons. Firstly, Sinf-e-Aahan stars women in lead roles who “need no heroes”. Second, it is expected to be an all-women version of the ISPR’s highly popular Ehd-e-Wafa, which starred Osman Khalid Butt, Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akber and was aired in 2020.

Sinf-e-Aahan features an ensemble cast of Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan and Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa. There was no confirmation from the producers when Yehali was reported to have been roped in for the project, but her appearance on the first teaser came as a surprise to viewers.

Humayun and his wife Samina are among the four producers on Sinf-e-Aahan.

The teaser was released on November 10 and took social media by storm. Sajal and Yumna’s looks were particularly lauded on Twitter. Now the latest name to join the cast of Sinf-e-Aahan is the “pawri girl” Dananeer.

In the trailer released over the weekend, Dananeer is sporting a Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) cadet uniform. She will play Syeda Sidra in the drama.

Dananeer’s role in Sinf-e-Aahan has been welcomed on social media, with many people praising her look.

 
 
 

The first looks from Sinf-e-Aahan were shared by writer Umera Ahmed in September. 

