Dananeer brings on pawri at wedding with Attan dance

Dananeer just showed us how to keep rocking a wedding even when the lights have gone out.

Dananeer Mobeen, who is one of the biggest social media highlights of 2021, never fails to entertain her followers. Her first look from Humayun Saeed’s and the ISPR’s upcoming drama Sinf-e-Aahan (Women of Steel) took social media by storm over the weekend after the launch of its trailer. The pawri girl has since been posting about the overwhelming response she is receiving from both viewers and actors.

Dananeer has joined Sajal Ali, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Kubra Khan and Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa. Sinf-e-Aahan is expected to be an all-women version of ISPR’s previous cadet college drama, Ehd-e-Wafa.

Dananeer may be busy with her acting commitments, but her social media engagements haven’t slowed down in the slightest.

Several videos from a wedding attended by her have been doing the rounds on social media. One of the them shows her surrounded by friends as she continues to sing in the flashlight after what appears to be a power cut at the venue.

In another video, she is performing Attan dance to a Pashto song with a group of young guests.

Dananeer rose to fame with her five-second “pawri” video in February. She has more than one million followers on Instagram.

