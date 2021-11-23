Tuesday, November 23, 2021  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Dananeer brings on pawri at wedding with Attan dance

She can party even with no lights

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Hifsa Khan

Dananeer just showed us how to keep rocking a wedding even when the lights have gone out.

Dananeer Mobeen, who is one of the biggest social media highlights of 2021, never fails to entertain her followers. Her first look from Humayun Saeed’s and the ISPR’s upcoming drama Sinf-e-Aahan (Women of Steel) took social media by storm over the weekend after the launch of its trailer. The pawri girl has since been posting about the overwhelming response she is receiving from both viewers and actors. 

Dananeer has joined Sajal Ali, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Kubra Khan and Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa. Sinf-e-Aahan is expected to be an all-women version of ISPR’s previous cadet college drama, Ehd-e-Wafa.

Dananeer may be busy with her acting commitments, but her social media engagements haven’t slowed down in the slightest. 

Several videos from a wedding attended by her have been doing the rounds on social media. One of the them shows her surrounded by friends as she continues to sing in the flashlight after what appears to be a power cut at the venue.

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Inside Showbiz (@insideshowbiz)

In another video, she is performing Attan dance to a Pashto song with a group of young guests.

Dananeer rose to fame with her five-second “pawri” video in February. She has more than one million followers on Instagram. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dananeer
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
dananeer mobeen, dananeer pawri video, dananeer dance video, dananeer viral video
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mia Khalifa says Taylor Swift ‘ruined her life’
Mia Khalifa says Taylor Swift ‘ruined her life’
Dananeer surprises fans with first look from Sinf-e-Aahan
Dananeer surprises fans with first look from Sinf-e-Aahan
Bored HKKST fans come up with crazy memes
Bored HKKST fans come up with crazy memes
Ayesha Omar shuts down rude commenters on viral turtle video
Ayesha Omar shuts down rude commenters on viral turtle video
Sikhs demand unique action against Kangana Ranaut over ‘insensitive’ remarks
Sikhs demand unique action against Kangana Ranaut over ‘insensitive’ remarks
Shilpa Shetty shares unseen photos on wedding anniversary
Shilpa Shetty shares unseen photos on wedding anniversary
Priyanka Chopra’s fans worried after she drops ‘Jonas’ from name
Priyanka Chopra’s fans worried after she drops ‘Jonas’ from name
Dananeer brings on pawri at wedding with Attan dance
Dananeer brings on pawri at wedding with Attan dance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.