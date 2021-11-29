Can Bilawal Bhutto act? Ahsan Khan has the answer

Opens up on being a goodwill ambassador for child rights

Ahsan Khan has opened up on his role as a goodwill ambassador for children's rights by the National Commission on the Rights of Child.

The actor, in an interview with SAMAA TV show Naya Din, expressed disappointment with the Sindh government for not performing the way it should and said that a lot needs to be done for education, infrastructure, and child rights in Sindh.

He shared some interesting bits too, especially about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

When asked if Bilawal should act, Ahsan said, "I think acting requires a lot of hard work. I don't think he should or can act."

Ahsan shared a "horrific" encounter with an over-obsessed fan and his inspirations as well.

