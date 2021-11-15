Monday, November 15, 2021  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
Bringing you Sania Mirza’s best Instagram videos on her birthday

Pakistan’s favourite bhabhi never fails to entertain

Posted: Nov 15, 2021
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Shoaib Malik

Pakistan’s favourite bhabhi Sania Mirza has turned 35 today and what better way to celebrate the day than looking at her best Instagram videos?

Sania Mirza’s Instagram never disappoints if you’re looking for content to liven up a dull day. Be it giving fans a glimpse into her mommy duties or shaking a leg to party numbers with her friends, Sania Mirza has proven time and again that she can give content creators a hard time when it comes to TikToks and taking viral social media challenges.

All-rounder Shoaib Malik celebrated the birthday of his “superwoman” in style. Not only has he treated his followers to photos from the celebrations, but revealed what he calls her at home.

“Happy birthday, Sanu,” he wrote.

Sania celebrated the day with her family and friends. She has posted photos and videos in her Instagram stories.

But we are going to celebrate Sania’s birthday in a different style and here we have dug out her most entertaining videos from Instagram for you to enjoy.

No time to unwind

Rice regrets

No romance

Visiting son’s toy shop

Disappearing from social media

Attending dawats in style

Sania and Shoaib have been married for 11 years. They welcomed their first child Izhaan in October 2018.

MOST READ
