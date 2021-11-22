Monday, November 22, 2021  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Bored HKKST fans come up with crazy memes

Viewers complain of the story line being dragged

Posted: Nov 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: HUM TV

Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay (HKKST) premiered with a lot of hype but now it appears that viewers are disenchanted with the story.

The drama features Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar in lead roles.

Fans were initially excited to see Mahira returning to serials after six years with HKKST and the expectations were high. But viewers no longer seem to enjoy the serial and are complaining about “the story line being dragged” and “the title song being played in almost every scene.” Sixteen episodes have aired so far with little progress in the story.

HKKST promised suspense, mystery, hate, love, complex relationships and strong women characters. The story revolves around three cousins among whom a rift is created by the unfair treatment of their elders. Mahira’s character Mehreen is always discriminated against while Mashal (played by Kubra Khan) lives a far better life in the same house and creates troubles for Mehreen.

As the story line slowed down, content creators took the opportunity to churn out some crazy memes using a number of HKKST scenes and, of course, the popular title track.

Here are some of the best memes that you just cannot miss!

HKKST is produced by Momina Duraid. It premiered on HUM TV on August 1, 2021.

HKKST Mahira Khan
 
