Bored HKKST fans come up with crazy memes

Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay (HKKST) premiered with a lot of hype but now it appears that viewers are disenchanted with the story.

The drama features Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar in lead roles.

Fans were initially excited to see Mahira returning to serials after six years with HKKST and the expectations were high. But viewers no longer seem to enjoy the serial and are complaining about “the story line being dragged” and “the title song being played in almost every scene.” Sixteen episodes have aired so far with little progress in the story.

HKKST promised suspense, mystery, hate, love, complex relationships and strong women characters. The story revolves around three cousins among whom a rift is created by the unfair treatment of their elders. Mahira’s character Mehreen is always discriminated against while Mashal (played by Kubra Khan) lives a far better life in the same house and creates troubles for Mehreen.

As the story line slowed down, content creators took the opportunity to churn out some crazy memes using a number of HKKST scenes and, of course, the popular title track.

Here are some of the best memes that you just cannot miss!

#humkahankesachaythay is all about 1% dialogues and 99% “tere bin, tere binn, tere binnn, tereee binnnn” 🤦‍♀️🙂 pic.twitter.com/OsZUrV6kOh — T a a s h a 🦋 (@Shehzadi_Taasha) November 9, 2021

Please this one is soooo apt. Kaan pak gaye hain ab. I literally used to like the ost but the show and the excessive & unnecessary usage of the ost has made me hate it to the peak.😭 #humkahankesachaythay pic.twitter.com/5VHS5tkMpR — ʌ⁷ 🇵🇰 (@ConfusedWeirdo_) November 16, 2021

#HumKahanKaySachayThay:



*two sentence of dialogue followed by 15 mins of music* pic.twitter.com/uEds3gulHc — Samia Fatima (@Samoooo) November 14, 2021

Somebody please OFF Aswad the Douche. Mashal wali chai issay bhi pila de koi 🙄🙄#HumKahanKaySachayThay aka Hum Sada Ke Idiot Thay aka I’m never catching a random episode of this one! pic.twitter.com/YT1GhBkhX5 — Humeira♦️حمیراء (@humeiraajaz) November 15, 2021

#HumKahanKaySachayThay drama has beat up the “stupidity”of Star Plus. in recent episode,V learned tht emotionless Aswad came back 4rm America & took overacting Mehreen 2 apologize at her Nano’s home.Note:drama is being shown under a survey to find out how many” idle “ppl R😝🙊🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/oB97IQD3qe — Ethereal ملکہ シ (@m3_mehr) November 15, 2021

HKKST is produced by Momina Duraid. It premiered on HUM TV on August 1, 2021.

