Bella Hadid shares her ‘truth’ in tears

Bella Hadid has been receiving support and encouragement from her followers and celebrities after she poured her heart out on Instagram.

If you follow Bella, you may see her glammed up for shoots and strutting the best designer creations on the runway. But this time, the American supermodel has something other than glitter and glamour to share with her followers.

The 25-year-old posted a video about anxiety and insecurity by Willow Smith as his words make her feel “less alone”.

“This is pretty much me every day, every night,” said Bella. “For a few years now.”

Bella, who has more than 47 million followers, gave honest insights into how social media can mask what’s actually happening beyond the screen.

“Social media is not real,” she said. “For anyone struggling, please remember that.”

Bella assured that she is with everyone who is struggling with their mental health. “But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the roller coaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”

Bella remarked that if people spend time on themselves to understand their problems, they will be able to handle them better.

“I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.”

Bella added that she couldn’t understand why she had the urge to share her “truth” on Instagram.

“Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you.”

A number of stars, including her sister Gigi Hadid, have reacted to Bella’s post with heart emojis and messages of support.

Bella, along with her sister, is one of the most recognised faces in modelling. They have a combined following of 118 million on Instagram.

