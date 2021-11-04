Bappi Lahiri gets unusual gold item as Diwali gift

Bollywood singer and music director Bappi Lahiri is known for his love of gold chains and jewellery. However, it seems like he has collected enough of gold chains, and now wants other gold items and souvenirs.

He has revealed that his wife has gifted him a gold tea set on Dhanteras upon his request.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Lahiri said that he saw a beautiful gold tea set and wanted to buy it.

“Today, on Dhanteras, I asked my wife to get me that gold tea set so she went shopping and bought that tea set for me as it is an auspicious day to buy gold,” said Lahiri.

When asked why he did not buy more gold chains, which he loves, Lahiri said that he has enough gold chains and he felt that gold plates and tea set would be better.

Hindus celebrate Dhanteras before Diwali. This festival is believed to bestow wealth, happiness and prosperity. This year, Dhanteras was celebrated November 2. The festival of Diwali, whose celebrations last for five days, begins with Dhanteras.

According to popular belief, Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day to buy gold and new household items.

How many gold chains Bappi Lahiri has

“Too many,” was the reply Bappi Lahiri gave when asked about the number of gold chains he has in his collection.

“Most of my gold chains are in the name of Bhagwan like Lord Balaji, Lord Ganpati, Lord Hare Krishna,” said Lahiri.

Lahiri is also called the “Gold Man” for his fascination with gold. He has said that he is proud to be called the gold man and gold is lucky for him.

“My songs became hit when I started wearing gold,” he once said in an interview with Hindustan Times.