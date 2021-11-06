Saturday, November 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1443
Baluch Twins accuse PISA awards of discrimination

They were nominated but their 'tickets were cancelled'

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Baluch Twins

This year’s Pakistan International Screen Awards concluded on Friday with dazzling red carpet looks, electrifying performances, emotional winning speeches, and a bit of controversy.

Remember when several celebrities, including Osman Khalid Butt and Nadia Afgan, had complained how PISA organisers had abandoned them in Dubai last year? Now the Baluch Twins (Adil and Asim Baluch), who were nominated for Singer of the Year (Jury) award, have come forward with allegations of discrimination against PISA.

They have posted a long note on their social media accounts, accusing PISA of ditching them at the last minute.

According to the performers, the organisers had been in contact with them for three months and they were supposed to leave for Dubai on November 4. However, they received a message on November 2 informing them that their tickets had been cancelled by Emirates. The brothers then went to the Emirates office to confirm their flight status and found that their tickets were neither cancelled nor refunded.

“The coordination team misinformed us about cancellation,” said the Baluch Twins. They didn’t hear back from the organisers despite being promised that the problems would be resolved. 

The Baluch Twins still arrived at the airport on November 4 and had their coronavirus tests done, but they were not allowed to board the flight as their tickets had been “deliberately refunded”.

“A number of people from the Gulf states, especially Muscat, Al Ain, Sharjah and Dubai, who bought tickets of PISA just to appreciate us and experience the representation of the Baloch community will be left disappointed.” 

The performers added that they have been left “traumatised and shattered”. “We believe this was done deliberately by PISA’s team. It is highly unethical. They kept on ignoring our messages even after reading them, all of this was unreasonable. All the other artists were boarded on the same flight, while we just kept waiting.”

The PISA awards were held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai on Friday. It was attended by big names from television, fashion and social media.

