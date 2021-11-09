Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ayesha Omar answers marriage queries after shoot with Shoaib Malik

Their magazine shoot has set social media on fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar had a photoshoot with all-rounder Shoaib Malik last month but it looks like she still has a lot in her archive to share.

Ayesha had sent social media into a frenzy when she dropped the cover of OK Pakistan featuring herself and Shoaib Malik. But it was no regular cover, especially for Shoaib Malik, whose fans were taken aback by the stunning pairing.

Ayesha then started to share more photos from the shoot featuring the two against different backdrops. Be it setting the pool on fire or raising the temperature in the gym, Ayesha and Shoaib’s photos were soon all over social media.

Shoaib’s followers, who were “worried” about Sania Mirza, were the first to stream the posts with hilarious comments. The shoot inspired some crazy memes as well, each more entertaining than the first. 

And after nearly a month, the favourite and most convenient question has finally landed on one of Ayesha’s posts: the question about marriage.

Someone asked Ayesha if she and Shoaib are getting married, and it is hard to work out if it was posed in innocence or on purpose. However, while responding Ayesha ensured that her answer was clear.

“Not at all,” she replied. “He is married and is very happy with his wife. I respect both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza a lot. Shoaib and I are good friends and each other’s well-wishers. People have such relations in this world too.”

Ayesha Omar's photoshoot with Shoaib Malik
Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

Shoaib Malik has been trending on social media for his brilliant performance against Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021. He equalled the fastest 50 record of the edition set by India’s KL Rahul on Sunday by smashing a staggering 54 off just 18 balls.

Ayesha, on the other hand, recently celebrated eleven years of her popular sitcom Bulbulay. She attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
ayesha omar shoaib malik
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ayesha omar photoshoot with shoaib malik
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Amitabh Bachchan’s semi-final hopes turned into jokes
Amitabh Bachchan’s semi-final hopes turned into jokes
Sania Mirza cheers as Shoaib Malik hits fastest T20 50
Sania Mirza cheers as Shoaib Malik hits fastest T20 50
Does Raveena Tandon like Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip remake?
Does Raveena Tandon like Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip remake?
Asim Azhar receives a gift at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Asim Azhar receives a gift at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Zara Tareen, Faran Tahir marry in intimate ceremony
Zara Tareen, Faran Tahir marry in intimate ceremony
Eternals banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Eternals banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal dances with mother-in-law
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal dances with mother-in-law
Ayesha Omar answers marriage queries after shoot with Shoaib Malik
Ayesha Omar answers marriage queries after shoot with Shoaib Malik
Astroworld: Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly concert crush
Astroworld: Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly concert crush
Humaima Malick hospitalised in Turkey
Humaima Malick hospitalised in Turkey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.