Ayesha Omar answers marriage queries after shoot with Shoaib Malik

Ayesha Omar had a photoshoot with all-rounder Shoaib Malik last month but it looks like she still has a lot in her archive to share.

Ayesha had sent social media into a frenzy when she dropped the cover of OK Pakistan featuring herself and Shoaib Malik. But it was no regular cover, especially for Shoaib Malik, whose fans were taken aback by the stunning pairing.

Ayesha then started to share more photos from the shoot featuring the two against different backdrops. Be it setting the pool on fire or raising the temperature in the gym, Ayesha and Shoaib’s photos were soon all over social media.

Shoaib’s followers, who were “worried” about Sania Mirza, were the first to stream the posts with hilarious comments. The shoot inspired some crazy memes as well, each more entertaining than the first.

And after nearly a month, the favourite and most convenient question has finally landed on one of Ayesha’s posts: the question about marriage.

Someone asked Ayesha if she and Shoaib are getting married, and it is hard to work out if it was posed in innocence or on purpose. However, while responding Ayesha ensured that her answer was clear.

“Not at all,” she replied. “He is married and is very happy with his wife. I respect both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza a lot. Shoaib and I are good friends and each other’s well-wishers. People have such relations in this world too.”

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

Shoaib Malik has been trending on social media for his brilliant performance against Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021. He equalled the fastest 50 record of the edition set by India’s KL Rahul on Sunday by smashing a staggering 54 off just 18 balls.

Ayesha, on the other hand, recently celebrated eleven years of her popular sitcom Bulbulay. She attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai as well.

