Asim Azhar receives a gift at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

What’s better than meeting your favourite players and that too after they have delivered a spectacular performance?

Shoaib Malik is all over social media for scoring the fastest 50 in the continuing edition of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The all-rounder, who smashed 54 off 18 balls, now shares the record with India’s KL Rahul.

Soon after Pakistan emerged victorious against Scotland, photos and videos from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium made it to social media. Sania Mirza in the stands with their son Izhaan is being lauded for applauding Shoaib’s performance despite India being knocked out from the tournament after second game of the day (New Zealand vs Afghanistan). India were banking on Afghanistan to help them stay in the tournament but couldn’t book the semi-final berth.

Singer Asim Azhar has shared a video with Shoaib Malik from the stadium. He was in awe of Shoaib’s personality and was all praise for him.

“What a player, what a human!” Asim wrote. “Love you, Shoaib bhai.”

What a player, what a human. 🇵🇰💚Love you @realshoaibmalik bhai !!! Ab cup leke aana hai InshaAllah 💚 #T20WorldCup #PAKvSCO pic.twitter.com/NBNyGz4iI3 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 7, 2021

Asim hoped Pakistan would bring the cup home.

The video shows Asim engaging in a brief conversation from the stands with Shoaib after the game. When Shoaib congratulates Asim on his latest PISA award (Best Original Soundtrack for Ishqiya), Asim responds by saying that there could be no “bigger award” than Shoaib’s praise for him.

Asim even received a gift from fast bowler Shadab Khan.

Last month, Asim announced that he would release his next album after the T20 World Cup.

