HOME > Entertainment

Arijit Singh fearlessly confesses love for Pakistani singers at concert

Names all his favourite artists from across the border

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

Cross-border celebrity banters on social media are one thing, but what Arijit Singh just did at a live concert has rekindled our faith that art knows no boundaries.

Arijit opened his sold-out show at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening. It was the Bollywood singer’s first concert since the coronavirus pandemic started. 

Arijit performed a string of his highly popular numbers, including Channa Mere Ya, Binte Dil and Zaliman. Arijit not only sang, but had his fans grooving by playing piano and guitar too. 

Besides belting out his iconic compositions, Arijit used the platform to confess his love for Pakistani artists. From naming all of his favourite artists from across the border to fearlessly questioning the ban placed on them by the Indian government, Arijit proved that artists all over are connected through art and that no borders can separate them.

“Here’s a question,” Arijit paused while singing Pehli Nazar Mein by Atif Aslam. “It is a wrong question, a controversial one. But I will still ask it because I don’t give a damn. I don’t follow the news but tell me one thing: Has music from Pakistan been banned in India? Is it still banned or has it just started? Is it running?”

Arijit went on as the crowd cheered.

“Because Atif Aslam is one of my favourites, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sahib, and Shafqat Amanat Ali.”

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular and successful singers in Bollywood. He rose to fame with Tum Hi Ho and other songs from Aashiqui 2 in 2013. 

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

