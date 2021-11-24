Wednesday, November 24, 2021  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

AR Rahman’s daughter stuns everyone with Dubai Expo performance

It’s Khatija’s first international performance

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Dubai Expo 2020

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija is often bullied online for covering her face, but her performance at the 2020 Dubai Expo has left everyone stunned. 

Although Khatija has stated time and again that wearing a burqa is her own choice, some people think that it is AR Rahman who “forces” his daughter to cover herself. When Khatija’s clothing became a debate on social media last year, AR Rahman responded to the controversy by saying that Khatija “finds her freedom” in her choices and that he is “awestruck” by his daughter’s simplicity.

Although the 23-year-old’s name is mostly taken with AR Rahman’s, there’s more to Khatija than just being the daughter of Oscar-winning Bollywood composer.

In an interview prior to her show at Dubai Expo 2020, Khatija shared how she has been trying to carve her own destiny beyond her father’s immense fame.

“I’m still finding myself and I hope there is a day when I’m just defined by my name,” said Khatija. “That’s what I’m craving. I spoke to a lot of people who said it’s very normal to go through that existential crisis – like, what am I doing? Am I doing enough?”

Khatija performed her kalam Farishton at the world fair on Saturday, but her performance started making news after AR Rahman shared it on social media.

Khatija first recorded Farishton in 2020 and it was released on YouTube with an animated video.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
AR Rahman Dubai Expo 2020
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ar rahman daughter niqab, ar rahman daughter, khatija rahman dubai expo
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dananeer brings on the pawri at wedding with Attan dance
Dananeer brings on the pawri at wedding with Attan dance
Arooj Aftab bags Best New Artist Grammy nomination
Arooj Aftab bags Best New Artist Grammy nomination
How Waheed Murad became 'Chocolate Hero' from a successful producer
How Waheed Murad became ‘Chocolate Hero’ from a successful producer
Dananer reveals how she could have danced better
Dananer reveals how she could have danced better
AR Rahman’s daughter stuns everyone with Dubai Expo performance
AR Rahman’s daughter stuns everyone with Dubai Expo performance
Ghana Ali introduces followers to her ‘bundle of joy’
Ghana Ali introduces followers to her ‘bundle of joy’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.