AR Rahman’s daughter stuns everyone with Dubai Expo performance

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija is often bullied online for covering her face, but her performance at the 2020 Dubai Expo has left everyone stunned.

Although Khatija has stated time and again that wearing a burqa is her own choice, some people think that it is AR Rahman who “forces” his daughter to cover herself. When Khatija’s clothing became a debate on social media last year, AR Rahman responded to the controversy by saying that Khatija “finds her freedom” in her choices and that he is “awestruck” by his daughter’s simplicity.

Although the 23-year-old’s name is mostly taken with AR Rahman’s, there’s more to Khatija than just being the daughter of Oscar-winning Bollywood composer.

In an interview prior to her show at Dubai Expo 2020, Khatija shared how she has been trying to carve her own destiny beyond her father’s immense fame.

“I’m still finding myself and I hope there is a day when I’m just defined by my name,” said Khatija. “That’s what I’m craving. I spoke to a lot of people who said it’s very normal to go through that existential crisis – like, what am I doing? Am I doing enough?”

Khatija performed her kalam Farishton at the world fair on Saturday, but her performance started making news after AR Rahman shared it on social media.

Khatija first recorded Farishton in 2020 and it was released on YouTube with an animated video.

