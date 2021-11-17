Wednesday, November 17, 2021  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Ananya Panday’s first post after questioning in Aryan’s drug case

She was absent from social media nearly a month

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 hours ago
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 hours ago

Ananya Panday had distanced herself from social media after she appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau in Aryan Khan’s drugs-on-cruise case. 

The “star kid” shared her first Instagram post on Tuesday since she was questioned by the NCB in the high-profile case on October 21.

Ananya posted a short clip after nearly a month, showing background while sitting in her car.

Last month she was called by the agency on the basis of her WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. 

The NCB ordered 3 times Ananya Panday to be present for questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. After that she stopped sharing posts on social media. 

She shared a video with her Instagram followers and fans and wrote, “You can’t have a rainbow without a little rain.” 

Her fans are excited to see her back on Instagram. Ananya’s mother dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Guneet Monga Film producer also commented with heart emojis. 

Last month, the NCB raided Ananya’s Bandra house. During the raid the agency’s officials seized her laptop and mobile phone. Ananya Panday then reached the NCB office along with her father Chunky Panday. 

Aryan and his younger sister, Suhana Khan, are childhood friends of Ananya Panday. They all were seen together in parties and other events. 

Ananya Panday Aryan Khan
 
