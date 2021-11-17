Alizeh Shah’s post with Falak Shabir surprises fans

Alizeh Shah is up to something exciting and she has given her fans a glimpse into it.

Alizeh knows how to keep her followers hooked to Instagram. Last month, she posted photos from a bridal shoot with actor Muneeb Butt and after one of her followers took it too seriously, wondering if the two had tied the knot, Alizeh shared a screenshot of the comment in her Instagram stories, laughing.

Although Alizeh is active on social media, she hasn’t starred in a project since the drama serial Tanaa Banaa. She had announced in August that she would share the screen with Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan but her followers are still waiting for her to grace the small screen.

And now after almost two months, Alizeh’s fans can expect an exciting collaboration between her and Falak Shabir.

She shared a photo with the singer and wrote, “Coming soon…”

Falak has shared the same photo. His comments section streamed with adorable comments, with many people politely telling Falak that “he looks good with only Sarah Khan”.

Alizeh and Falak’s followers dropped hearts on the comment and praised their pairing.

Falak recently held a concert in Multan where he dedicated a song to Sarah Khan.

