Alizeh Shah stuns in Falak Shabir’s new music video

Now we know what Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabir were up to when they shared that intriguing post.

On Wednesday, Alizeh shared a photo with Falak that looked like a still from a shoot. Although she didn’t give details, her fans started speculating she was going to appear in a music video for Falak Shabir’s new single, and they were right.

Alizeh had not appeared in a music video since her own singing debut. Her transformation from Badnamiyan, in collaboration with Sahir Ali Bagga, had set social media on fire in May.

She was last seen in drama serial Tanaa Banaa with Danyal Zafar and has been giving her fans only glimpses into her upcoming projects these days. And after Yaadan came out, her fans were surprised as they didn’t expect the song to be released only a couple of days later.

Yaadan is all about love, heartbreak and betrayal. It features Alizeh in a glamorous avatar as her character continues to cheat on a heartbroken Falak, who knows what she is doing behind his back.

Yaadan is written and composed by Falak himself. Falak’s fans have praised his pairing with Alizeh and lauded both his vocals and the video.

Alizeh will be seen next in drama serial Lekin, which stars Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan as well.

