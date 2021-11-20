Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Alizeh Shah stuns in Falak Shabir’s new music video

Yaadan is about love, betrayal and heartbreak

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: YouTube/Falak Shabir

Now we know what Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabir were up to when they shared that intriguing post.

On Wednesday, Alizeh shared a photo with Falak that looked like a still from a shoot. Although she didn’t give details, her fans started speculating she was going to appear in a music video for Falak Shabir’s new single, and they were right.

Alizeh had not appeared in a music video since her own singing debut. Her transformation from Badnamiyan, in collaboration with Sahir Ali Bagga, had set social media on fire in May.

She was last seen in drama serial Tanaa Banaa with Danyal Zafar and has been giving her fans only glimpses into her upcoming projects these days. And after Yaadan came out, her fans were surprised as they didn’t expect the song to be released only a couple of days later.

Yaadan is all about love, heartbreak and betrayal. It features Alizeh in a glamorous avatar as her character continues to cheat on a heartbroken Falak, who knows what she is doing behind his back.

Yaadan is written and composed by Falak himself. Falak’s fans have praised his pairing with Alizeh and lauded both his vocals and the video.

Alizeh will be seen next in drama serial Lekin, which stars Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Alizeh Shah Falak Shabir
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
alizeh shah, alizeh shah falak shabir, alizeh shah new song, alizeh shah yaadan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Khel Khel Mein: Sajal, Bilal Abbas shine at star-studded premiere
Khel Khel Mein: Sajal, Bilal Abbas shine at star-studded premiere
Sarah Khan takes viral Instagram challenge with Falak
Sarah Khan takes viral Instagram challenge with Falak
Alizeh Shah stuns in Falak Shabir’s new music video
Alizeh Shah stuns in Falak Shabir’s new music video
Kareena Kapoor shares ‘chand series’ from Pataudi Palace
Kareena Kapoor shares ‘chand series’ from Pataudi Palace
Five of the most powerful women in Pakistani dramas
Five of the most powerful women in Pakistani dramas
Sonya Hussyn is a lovelorn lady in new music video
Sonya Hussyn is a lovelorn lady in new music video
Minal Khan turns ‘cameraman’ for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Minal Khan turns ‘cameraman’ for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Kim Kardashian funds flight for Afghan women footballers in Pakistan
Kim Kardashian funds flight for Afghan women footballers in Pakistan
Tell Ayeza Khan what you think about her new look
Tell Ayeza Khan what you think about her new look
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.