Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif recreate iconic Hera Pheri meme

Social media is known for its ever-evolving content but Hera Pheri memes have always stood the test of time.

From cricket face-offs to celebrity controversies, Hera Pheri has given content creators some of the best meme templates that never fail to entertain. Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar’s antics from iconic scenes have streamed social media on several occasions.

If you are a Heri Pheri fan, you are in for a treat.

Akshay, who has over 56 million followers on Instagram, has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film features an ensemble cast of Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgyn. Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay are reprising their roles of typical Bollywood cops from their previous films.

The stars have been holding promotional events for the mega-starrer as the release date nears.

Akshay, however, decided to use his massive following to promote Sooryavanshi in a unique way. He recreated a pose that has brought laughs to even those who do not know where it comes from.

“Side wala swag,” Akshay wrote. “That’s my waiting pose for Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on November 5. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Hurry up, I am waiting.”

Akshay’s recreation has received nearly four million likes. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, have reacted to the meme by calling it “iconic”.

Katrina Kaif has recreated the “side wala swag” too.

Sooryavanshi has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

In July, Paresh Rawal had hinted at a third installment of Hera Pheri. He hoped fans would get “good news” by the end of 2021.

Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh in the lead. It returned as Phir Hera Pheri in 2006 with the same cast.

