Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Akcent’s Adrian Sina rocks at wedding in Lahore

It's his first wedding performance in Pakistan

Posted: Nov 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

photo: Instagram/Akcent

It’s the dance that does the talking at desi weddings.

Adrian Sina, the lead vocalist on Romanian band Akcent, has time and again expressed his love for Pakistan. From sporting sherwanis to promises to promote tourism, fans here always expect something exciting whenever Adrian makes an announcement on social media.  

Last month, the singer shared that he would visit Hunza soon to show the world that “Pakistan is a safe and beautiful country”. When Ayesha Omar expressed excitement at the prospect in the comments section, Adrian said that he would schedule a meeting with Ayesha in December and hinted at some “big collaboration”.

And now Adrian’s latest video has confirmed that he is in Pakistan already! He has treated his fans to his first-ever performance at a wedding in Lahore too.

“Performed at a beautiful wedding for the very first time in Lahore, Pakistan,” Adrian wrote. The video shows him making the bride and her guests groove to his hit songs.

Adrian was among the international celebrities who showed solidarity with Ayesha Omar after she opened up on her 2020 privacy breach on Instagram in September.

If you are in a festive mood and have weddings going on, you should definitely check out Sadaf Kanwal’s video shaking a leg to Punjabi numbers with her mother-in-law Safeena Behroze. 

