Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
Abeer Rizvi quits modelling for ‘happiness’

She announced the news on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
If you have been following Abeer Rizvi on the runway, her latest announcement may leave you a bit sad.

“Hi, everyone,” she wrote. “I just wanted to make a little announcement. I will be leaving the modelling industry.”

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abeer Rizvi (@abeerrizviofficial)

Abeer rose to fame with the reality TV show Veet Miss Super Model in 2012 and went on to become the face of major fashion campaigns by leading designers.

“It has been one roller coaster ride and I want to give a huge shout-out and thank you to all the people who have been there for me during this journey. They have been amazing.”

According to Abeer, she needs time to focus on other goals.

“Thank you so much for the love,” Abeer said. “And remember, always choose happiness.”

 
 
 

A number of celebrities, including Minal Khan, Nadia Hussain and Ushna Shah, wished Abeer luck and success.

