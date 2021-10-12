Zaid Ali, Yumna share first photo of son Izyan

Celebrities have made it a trend to share glimpses of their newborns with their faces either blurred or away from the lens. And just when fans give up after repeatedly requesting photos, stars drop a surprise on social media.

YouTuber Zaid Ali and his wife Yumna announced the birth of their first child back in August. However, revealing their son’s name wasn’t enough for the couple’s followers; they wanted Izyan’s photos.

The four photos Zaid has shared since the announcement of his son’s birth don’t show his face. But after nearly two months, Zaid decided to give his fans what they had desperately been waiting for.

“You have completed our life,” Zaid wrote, sharing Izyan’s photo at last. “You are an angel, Izyan.”

Two weeks before welcoming their son, the couple had released a vlog in which they revealed they had chosen the name “Izyan ” if they were blessed with a son, and “Inara” in case of a daughter. Both originate from Arabic and mean “wise”.

They gave their followers a tour of Izyan’s nursery as well.

Yumna and Zaid tied the knot in 2017. In January 2021, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain too have kept their followers hooked to Instagram for a glimpse of their son, Kabir Hussain. Since his birth in July, the couple has been uploading photos that very strategically hide their son’s face from view.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, Yasir had first said he would only share Kabir’s photos when Iqra wanted it. But in a later post, the reason for not sharing Kabir’s photos appeared to be his maternal grandmother who, according to Yasir, “doesn’t allow it”.

Across the border, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have kept their second child Jehangir away from the paparazzi. The couple’s decision came as a surprise to many people as their elder son Taimoor was already a celebrity while he was just a toddler.

“But I would want him not to have so much attention,” said Kareena.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her partner rapper Zayn Malik share the same views and have decided to keep their daughter Khai away from the press.

