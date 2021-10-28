Yasir Hussain wants people to be polite to flight attendants

Yasir Hussain’s latest post highlights a serious problem.

Yasir often turns to social media to engage in important conversations. This time he wants his followers to learn to treat flight attendants with respect after he witnessed problematic behaviour from passengers during a flight.

“Today, I noticed during a flight that passengers, especially men, think that flight attendants who serve you food and wash your dishes are their servants.”

Yasir’s message highlights how flight attendants are only there to facilitate passengers and, therefore, deserve every bit of respect. People should learn to be polite towards them and respect every profession, he added.

On October 7, a viral video from Test Kitchen in Karachi had started a debate on the treatment of people in the service industry. The video showed a woman shouting at a chef when he demanded to see her vaccination card.

Influencer Swineryy had shared that the chef, Asad Monga, is her friend and that people like him face abuse regularly. A number of celebrities had called for such mistreatment to stop.

