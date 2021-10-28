Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Yasir Hussain wants people to be polite to flight attendants

Actor requests people to respect every profession

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Yasir Hussain’s latest post highlights a serious problem.

Yasir often turns to social media to engage in important conversations. This time he wants his followers to learn to treat flight attendants with respect after he witnessed problematic behaviour from passengers during a flight.

“Today, I noticed during a flight that passengers, especially men, think that flight attendants who serve you food and wash your dishes are their servants.”

Yasir’s message highlights how flight attendants are only there to facilitate passengers and, therefore, deserve every bit of respect. People should learn to be polite towards them and respect every profession, he added.

On October 7, a viral video from Test Kitchen in Karachi had started a debate on the treatment of people in the service industry. The video showed a woman shouting at a chef when he demanded to see her vaccination card. 

Influencer Swineryy had shared that the chef, Asad Monga, is her friend and that people like him face abuse regularly. A number of celebrities had called for such mistreatment to stop.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
yasir hussain
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza ‘rescues’ Mohammad Hafeez in UAE
Sania Mirza ‘rescues’ Mohammad Hafeez in UAE
PTV to investigate Shoaib Akhtar, Nauman Niaz controversy
PTV to investigate Shoaib Akhtar, Nauman Niaz controversy
Pak vs NZ: ‘Security, revenge’ memes you can’t miss
Pak vs NZ: ‘Security, revenge’ memes you can’t miss
Karwa Chauth ad featuring same-sex couple removed after backlash
Karwa Chauth ad featuring same-sex couple removed after backlash
Katrina Kaif reportedly marrying in December
Katrina Kaif reportedly marrying in December
Fahad Mustafa responds to Indian commentator who criticised Waqar Younis
Fahad Mustafa responds to Indian commentator who criticised Waqar Younis
Photos: Wives of Pakistan players chilling at T20 World Cup
Photos: Wives of Pakistan players chilling at T20 World Cup
Yasir Hussain wants people to be polite to flight attendants
Yasir Hussain wants people to be polite to flight attendants
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.