Whose music does Sarah Khan’s daughter listen to?

Falak Shabir had a short Q&A session on Instagram with his followers in which he talked about his newborn daughter Alyana.

The singer shared everything from how he felt when he held his daughter for the first time to how his life has changed since her arrival. Falak and Sarah Khan announced the birth of Alyana on October 8 by sharing a photo of the little one’s hand. She is the couple’s first child.

Some of Falak’s revelations were quite interesting. When someone asked if Alyana listens to Baby Shark (a hugely popular children’s song), Falak, being a singer himself, quipped that his daughter listens to “Baba’s music” only.

“Yes, I did. It was a very emotional moment,” was Falak’s response when a follower questioned if he cried when he held Alyana in his arms for the first time.

It is clear that Falak is having sleepless nights.

How many children does the couple plan to have?

Falak has been vocal about his journey of entering parenthood since the birth of his daughter. He often delights his fans by sharing glimpses of his daddy duties on social media.

Sarah and Falak always kept their followers updated even before Alyana’s birth, be it setting up her nursery, preparing her wardrobe, or shopping baby must-haves. This week, Falak revealed the meaning of Alyana, which is an Arabic name. It means “great, high in rank and status”.

Sarah and Falak are among the most popular celebrity couples. They were married in May 2020.

