Who manages Atif Aslam’s Instagram account?

Atif Aslam’s followers were left wondering who is managing his Instagram after a confusing birthday post was shared on the account on Friday.

The singer’s followers know that he usually turns to Instagram to announce his upcoming projects and that he is not on the list of celebrities who regularly put it all out there. However, when a photo of Atif with his wife accompanied by a wish emerged on the account, his fans noticed there was something wrong.

“You are undoubtedly the funniest, cutest, hardworking, smartest, wittiest, beautiful person I have ever known,” reads the post. “The other person in this picture is my husband.”

It wasn’t long before Atif’s followers realised that it was his wife who had shared the post. Or was it Atif himself just having a bit of fun?

“Marrying me was the best decision of your life. I love you, oh wait, happy birthday to me.”

The post was soon flooded with best wishes from the couple’s fans, with some of them reminding Sara her own words that she could not write good captions, and saying that here she has nailed it.

Atif has been gearing up for his television debut Sang-e-Mah, in which he will star alongside Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan, Naumaan Ijaz, Samiya Mumtaz and others. It will be a sequel to Sang-e-Mar Mar that aired in 2016. Atif made his film debut with social drama Bol in 2011.

Atif’s most recent release is the single Ajnabi that starred Mahira Khan as his love interest. It is their first music video and second collaboration since Bol.

