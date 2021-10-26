Which iconic Bulbulay character was missing in early episodes?

Bulbulay is the first name that comes to mind when you think of a sitcom worthy of watching with your family.

From the forgetful Momo, her witty daughter-in-law Khoobsurat to Nabeel and Mehmood sahib who can hardly save the day, Bulbulay has all the right ingredients for a successful comedy that can crease viewers up with dumb moments, engaging plots, and dialogue full of puns.

As the show completed 12 years this week, Ayesha Omar, who is playing Khoosburat alongside Hina Dilpazir, Nabeel and Mehmood Aslam, opened up about how Bulbulay started and went on to achieve several milestones in the TV industry.

“Twelve years ago, today, the first episode of Bulbulay went on air,” she wrote a long post. “It was only me, Nabeel and Moodi [Mehmood] then.”

According to Ayesha, none of them had any idea about what was going to happen to them afterwards when Bulbulay premiered.

“Twenty-six episodes later, Hina Dilpazir joined the family as Nabeel’s mom,” said Ayesha. “Even then, we had absolutely no clue that this little baby of ours would one day become the most watched and longest-running show in Pakistan.”

Ayesha remarked that people from all age brackets take a break from the serious realities of their lives and gather with their families to share laughs with Bulbulay.

“We could never have guessed that children (even the ones who couldn’t speak properly yet) would become our biggest fanbase.”

Ayesha revealed that everyone on the project is amused by the overwhelming response it is receiving even after a decade.

“It’s been a long journey for us as a team and as a family, through our highs and lows, our ups and downs, our good times and bad, but we managed to pull through and after all of it, we are a tight family. A family that accepts each other unconditionally. A family that continues to stay together through everything.”

Ayesha has shared a snippet from Bulbulay’s first episode in which her character catches a train to Karachi to live her life on her own terms.

Bulbulay is produced by Nabeel and directed by Rana Rizwan.

