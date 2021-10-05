Tuesday, October 5, 2021  | 27 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

When Hania Aamir’s shades announced Instagram was back

After a six-hour worldwide outage

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

If you are used to flopping in bed after a long day and scrolling through Facebook, Instagram, and chatting with your friends on WhatsApp, you might not have been able to unwind the same way on Monday.

Facebook-owned applications, including Messenger, suffered a worldwide outage that lasted nearly six hours. As many people had nowhere to go, they turned to Twitter, which was clearly boasting of operating perfectly. Not only Twitter tweeted out a cheery “hello” to its 59.6 million users, but ordered McDonald’s nuggets for them as well.

As many went to bed disappointed, some stayed up waiting for the apps to be back online. And those who follow Hania Aamir on Instagram knew instantly when the app was restored.

Hania uploaded a photo of her with friends at around 4am in the morning, shortly after the social blackout ended. 

“Throwingshade(s),” was her witty caption for her heart-shaped red eyewear. Then the comments started to pour in and some of them were hilarious. Most of Hania’s followers looked as if they couldn’t decide whether to cheer that the app was restored or praise Hania’s photo.

Some inquired if Instagram had started working in other cities too.

Hania Aamir's first post after Instagram was back
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

One of them remarked that people had gone to bed early today.

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

A few called Hania “super fast” for uploading a photo as soon as the app was back online.

Hania Aamir's first post after Instagram was back
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Some followers were glad that the first post they saw in their feed was Hania’s photo.

Looks like Hania too had been waiting for Instagram to be back just like her followers.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hania Aamir Instagram
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
hania aamir, instagram
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Drugs on cruise: Shah Rukh Khan’s son appears in court
Drugs on cruise: Shah Rukh Khan’s son appears in court
Omer Sharif’s funeral prayers offered in Germany
Omer Sharif’s funeral prayers offered in Germany
Omer Sharif gave respect to stage: Meera
Omer Sharif gave respect to stage: Meera
Omer Sharif’s body to be brought back to Pakistan Tuesday
Omer Sharif’s body to be brought back to Pakistan Tuesday
Bushra Ansari bids tearful farewell to ‘incomparable’ Omer Sharif
Bushra Ansari bids tearful farewell to ‘incomparable’ Omer Sharif
When Hania Aamir’s shades announced Instagram was back
When Hania Aamir’s shades announced Instagram was back
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.