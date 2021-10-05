When Hania Aamir’s shades announced Instagram was back

If you are used to flopping in bed after a long day and scrolling through Facebook, Instagram, and chatting with your friends on WhatsApp, you might not have been able to unwind the same way on Monday.

Facebook-owned applications, including Messenger, suffered a worldwide outage that lasted nearly six hours. As many people had nowhere to go, they turned to Twitter, which was clearly boasting of operating perfectly. Not only Twitter tweeted out a cheery “hello” to its 59.6 million users, but ordered McDonald’s nuggets for them as well.

As many went to bed disappointed, some stayed up waiting for the apps to be back online. And those who follow Hania Aamir on Instagram knew instantly when the app was restored.

Hania uploaded a photo of her with friends at around 4am in the morning, shortly after the social blackout ended.

“Throwingshade(s),” was her witty caption for her heart-shaped red eyewear. Then the comments started to pour in and some of them were hilarious. Most of Hania’s followers looked as if they couldn’t decide whether to cheer that the app was restored or praise Hania’s photo.

Some inquired if Instagram had started working in other cities too.

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

One of them remarked that people had gone to bed early today.

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

A few called Hania “super fast” for uploading a photo as soon as the app was back online.

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Some followers were glad that the first post they saw in their feed was Hania’s photo.

Looks like Hania too had been waiting for Instagram to be back just like her followers.

