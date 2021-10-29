Suhana Khan’s first post after brother Aryan granted bail

Aryan Khan was finally granted bail on Thursday after facing denial twice and spending three weeks in jail in a case relating to drugs on a cruise ship.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son was detained on October 2 after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave on the ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was immediately arrested with seven others after questioning and later remanded into 14-day judicial custody. Aryan was lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Soon after the 23-year-old was granted bail, SRK’s fans took to the streets with banners printed with photos of Aryan welcoming him back home. They celebrated his release by bursting crackers, photos of which have been doing the rounds on social media.

Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan had been keeping a low profile on Instagram since the arrest of her brother. During the entire controversy, she had only liked Hrithik Roshan’s open letter in support of Aryan and wished her mother Gauri on her birthday, the same day that Aryan was denied bail and sent to jail.

Suhana has now shared a collage of four childhood photos showing herself and Aryan with Shah Rukh.

“I love you,” was the caption.

A number of celebrities, including Sajay Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar, posted hearts on her photo.

Aryan’s highly publicised arrest has turned into one of the biggest controversies in Bollywood. A number of actors, including Shatrughan Sinha, termed it an “attack on Shah Rukh through his son”.

Despite heavy press coverage, neither Shah Rukh nor his wife Gauri gave a comment on Aryan’s arrest.