Stop mocking Meera’s English, says Zarnish Khan

Meera has always been an easy target for those who think mocking someone’s English makes them appear intelligent or sophisticated when in reality it only shows how they lack the ability to evolve from this false impression.

Whenever a video of Meera speaking English on a show or at an event makes it to social media, trolls waste no time in streaming the comments sections with bad jokes and demeaning remarks. Her fluency, grammar and accent activate bullies who feel that merely making memes out of these clips make them some sort of “content creators”.

But actor Zarnish Khan has had enough. When someone shared a clip of Meera from the recent Lux Style Awards aiming a dig at her English, Zarnish decided to confront the trolls once and for all.

“Stop it people!” she lashed out. “I am pretty sure all the people who make such memes or cut-out video clips are a bunch of idiots who might not even know how to speak their own tongue properly, let alone English.”

Photo: Instagram/Xarnish Khan

Zarnish said it is rather convenient for people to launch attacks online sitting behind the screen.

“Just because you can hide behind the anonymity of the cyber network does not give you the right to make fun of other people,” said Zarnish.

She invited trolls to an open challenge before signing off.

“Maybe she can’t speak well in English but is that a crime?” she said. “How well do you know this language? Are you ready for an open challenge?”

Zarnish requested everyone to stop being “shallow”.

Although there is nothing wrong with speaking English, the problem arises when those who do know the language start acting superior around others. Who can forget restaurant Cannoli’s owners in Islamabad who not only made fun of their manager’s English but filmed him struggling with the foreign tongue and posted it online too? It was only a matter of time before social media erupted with condemnation and people protested outside the cafe.

Across the border, Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about being ridiculed for her English as well when she started out.

