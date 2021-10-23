Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
Stars up the glam at Usman Mukhtar’s wedding

Event was held in Islamabad

Posted: Oct 23, 2021
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Naimal Khawar

Usman Mukhtar’s lavish wedding was full of glitter and glamour as stars gathered to join the festivities in Islamabad.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar, Uzair Jaswal, Shahzad and Momal Sheikh, Ahmed Ali Akber and Shahbaz Shigri attended the event held on Friday. 

Usman chose a classic three-piece suit for the occasion and Zunaira nailed the traditional bridal look with an embellished gharara and dramatic gold jewellery. 

Naimal’s look was lauded on social media too. She was wearing an emerald silk saree and completed her look with matching jewellery and a sparkling clutch. Hamza Ali Abbasi opted for a pain black shalwar kameez.

Usman Mukhtar, whose simple nikkah ceremony was held in April, kicked off his wedding festivities on Tuesday with a mayun. He had chosen to keep his nikkah simple and private due to coronavirus lockdown.

His mayun was an intimate affair but big names from entertainment attended his mehndi. It featured performances by Osman Khalid Butt and Ahmed Ali Akber who rocked the dance floor. Hareem Farooq and Mariyam Nafees were in attendance as well.

Usman Mukhtar is best known for his performances in drama serials Anaa and Sabaat. He has been receiving acclaim for playing Aswad in the continuing Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay, alongside Mahira Khan Kubra Khan.

