Sonya Hussyn to play police officer in upcoming project

Sonya Hussyn has given her fans a sneak peek into her upcoming project and it promises something different.

“Female police officers are unbelievably underrated for their strength and they deserve more representation,” Sonya wrote, sharing her look from the project. “It gives me great honour to be announcing my next disposition, SP Sara Sikandar.”

It is, however, unclear if this project is a drama or a film. According to Sonya, it is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Adnan Sarwar.

“Get ready to welcome a character I am more than delighted to share with you guys very soon,” Sonya remarked.

Her followers expressed excitement at the project and praised her look.

Apart from Sonya, Mahira Khan is gearing up for Ek Hai Nigar, which is based on the life of Pakistan’s first woman lieutenant general Nigar Johar.

The ISPR-led telefilm is written by Umera Ahmed and produced by Nina Kashif and Mahira herself. Bilal Ashraf will be making his television debut as Johar Ali Khan.

This is Mahira and Nina’s second collaboration. Earlier this year, they came together for the web series Baarwan Khiladi, which has yet to be released.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



