PTV to investigate Shoaib Akhtar, Nauman Niaz controversy

An inquiry committee has been set up by PTV to investigate the argument that took place between former fast bowler and analyst Shoaib Akhtar and host Nauman Niaz on the popular show Game on Hai.

Shoaib and other experts, including Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower, got together on Tuesday to talk about Pakistan team’s performance against New Zealand in their highly anticipated face-off in the 2021 World Cup.

Several clips from the segment have been doing the rounds on social media, with a number of Shoaib’s supporters expressing disappointment and anger towards Nauman Niaz for “demeaning a legendary cricketer” on live television.

In one of the videos, Shoaib is crediting Harris Rauf’s discovery to the Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Confusion starts he when goes on to talk about Harris Rauf.

“We must give credit to Lahore Qalandars,” said Shoaib. Noman Niaz interjects asking if he was talking about Harris Rauf, Shoaib replies “No, Shaheen Shah Afridi…. This was the guy who was brought by Aaqib Javed, and Lahore Qalandars and PDD, Players Development Programme,” said Shoaib.

As he went on to talk about Haris Rauf, a visibly offended Nauman Niaz cut in by arguing that Shaheen had played U19 cricket.

“I am talking about Harris Rauf,” Shoaib clarifies.

“You are being a little rude and I don’t want to say this,” Nauman said, “but if you’re being oversmart, then you can go.”

Shoaib, who had been smiling all the while, was taken aback by Nauman’s rude tone. If that wasn’t enough, Nauman repeated that he was saying it on-air that Shoaib could leave the show. He then ignored Shoaib and abruptly moved over to the next guest. And before Shoaib could address Nauman’s behaviour, he cut the show to a break.

“Lots of apologies, guys, lots of apologies,” Shoaib says in another clip apparently from when the show returned. “I am resigning from PTV, and the way I was behaved with on national television I don’t think I should be sitting here right now. Thank you very much.”

Shoaib detaches the mic from his jacket and gets up. Nauman continues the show as if nothing happens while Shoaib walks out.

Shoaib Akhtar released a statement on Twitter afterwards, saying that because several videos were circulating on social media, he thought he should clarify the controversy.

“Nauman Niaz was being obnoxious and he asked me to leave for no rhyme or reason and I don’t know why he said it. Then they went on a break.”

Shoaib referred to himself as a “national star” who was abruptly insulted and brushed aside on national television.

According to Shoaib, he tried to sort it out with Nauman as he was concerned about the clip going viral.

“I told him to say sorry to me on TV,” Shoaib said. “When he didn’t apologise I thought I had had enough and that I should leave. I tried my best to repair the damage during the show.”

Shoaib added that he tried to save everyone from embarrassment.

Nauman Niaz’s tweet, however, suggests that the videos circulating on social media show only “one side of the story”.

“I wonder why one has to be reminded Shoaib Akhtar is a star. He has been the best of the best, he shall always be. He has brought laurels to the country is undeniable. One side of the story always attracts nonetheless having been friends for ages I’ll always wish him the best.”

Shoaib Akhtar’s followers are vehemently expressing solidarity with him on social media. They are praising him for his decent and responsible demeanour throughout the controversy as well.

