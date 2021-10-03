Sunday, October 3, 2021  | 25 Safar, 1443
Shah Rukh Khan’s son among eight detained in drugs case

Aryan Khan is being investigated

Posted: Oct 3, 2021
Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Listen to the story
Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was detained Saturday night during a raid on a party being held on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. According to officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau, an investigation is being conducted and Aryan is being questioned. "The subsequent action will depend on the medical report," he told The Economic Times. During the operation, all suspects were searched and various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone), and charas were recovered. "The present probe is on how the drugs made it on the luxury cruise and if the patrons were secretly lured with drugs being on board the cruise while making the bookings. The larger racket is being probed," the official added. Another report by the Times of India stated that the investigation agency went through Aryan's phone to check for any indication of his direct involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs. Aryan is pursuing his education in films in California. During multiple interviews, Shahrukh Khan has said that his children will only pursue a career in Bollywood after they complete their education. The superstar is presently working on a social comedy project which highlights the immigration issue. The movie is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani with Tapsee Pannu as the female lead. The film will roll out from September this year to January 22, 2022.
