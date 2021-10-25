Shah Rukh Khan wears Pakistani designer in Diwali ad

Shah Rukh Khan has finally made his first professional appearance since his son Aryan’s arrest with a heart-warming Diwali advertisement and it has given Pakistanis a reason to celebrate their fashion industry.

Not Just a Cadbury Ad is aimed at promoting local businesses. The Bollywood superstar, who is wearing a White Royal Jacket by Faraz Manan on a shalwar kameez, advises viewers to shop from small businesses that he names for different items: clothes, sunglasses, shoes, etc. According to Cadbury, they are helping “hundreds of small businesses by making India’s biggest brand ambassador [Shah Rukh] their brand ambassador”.

The jacket that Shah Rukh is wearing is from Faraz Manan’s men’s collection and has floral and geometric patterns.

Faraz has shared a screenshot from the advertisement in his Instagram stories tagging Shah Rukh.

In 2016, Faraz roped in Kareena Kapoor to model for his lawn collection.

Faraz Manan started his career in 2003 and has since established himself as a leading designer. He is a recipient of two Lux Style Awards in Bridal Couture and Lawn categories. Faraz was also named Designer of the Year at Hum Style Awards.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, has been keeping a low profile amid Aryan Khan’s highly publicised drugs-on-cruise case. Last week, he visited the Arthur Road Jail to see his son who has been denied bail twice since his detention on October 2.

There has been no response from either Shah Rukh or Gauri Khan on Aryan’s arrest.

