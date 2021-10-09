Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
Sarah Khan shares video of Falak reciting azaan to Alyana

Falak Shabir announced her birth on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Sarah Khan

Congratulations have been pouring in for Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir who announced the birth of a baby girl on Friday.

Falak shared an adorable photo on Instagram and wrote: “So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love.”

The couple has named their daughter Alyana Falak.

And now Sarah has delighted her fans with a video showing Falak reciting the azaan to Alyana. 

A number of celebrities, including Hira Mani, Nida Yasir and Sanam Baloch have congratulated Sarah and Falak. The couple has expressed gratitude to their fans for their best wishes.

Sarah and Falak had been keeping their followers hooked to Instagram by sharing glimpses from Alayna’s nursery. They have done the room in pink and white.

The couple had announced in June that they were expecting their first child. 

Sarah and Falak are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They tied the knot in May 2020.

Falak Shabir Sarah Khan
 
